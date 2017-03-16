President Trump waits for the arrival of Irish Taoiseach

The leadership of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday flatly refuted President Trump's claims that his New York offices were wiretapped by the Obama administration in advance of the November election. Senate Intelligence Committee finds 'no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance' The leadership of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday flatly refuted President Trump's claims that his New York offices were wiretapped by the Obama administration in advance of the November election.

