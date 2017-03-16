President Trump waits for the arrival...

President Trump waits for the arrival of Irish Taoiseach

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

The leadership of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday flatly refuted President Trump's claims that his New York offices were wiretapped by the Obama administration in advance of the November election. Senate Intelligence Committee finds 'no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance' The leadership of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday flatly refuted President Trump's claims that his New York offices were wiretapped by the Obama administration in advance of the November election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 8 min R u for reel 6,974
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min Henry 1,506,699
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 54 min southern at heart 894
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr District 1 238,974
News Pope Francis 'urges parents to have fewer child... 4 hr Shirvell s Shrivel 5
News The U.S. Troop Presence in Syria Is at Its High... 4 hr Texxy 3
News Assad blasts U.S. forces as 'invaders,' but has... 4 hr Shirvell s Shrivel 58
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,608,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC