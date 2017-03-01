Pence, not Trump, to give Notre Dame ...

Pence, not Trump, to give Notre Dame commencement address

17 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the commencement address this spring at the University of Notre Dame, the school announced Thursday, an honor customarily reserved for newly elected U.S. presidents. A spokesman for the country's best-known Roman Catholic university declined to say whether President Donald Trump was invited to the May 21 ceremony.

