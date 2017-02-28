Obama, Preckwinkle-backed Ald. King c...

Obama, Preckwinkle-backed Ald. King claims victory in 4th Ward special election

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Appointed Ald. Sophia King claimed victory Tuesday night in Chicago's 4th Ward special election, avoiding a runoff contest against four challengers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min flack 1,499,507
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 4 min Trump your President 6,211
News China Won't Run From a Fight With Trump 11 min Buddy Baker 112
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 11 min katrina 413,344
News Barack and Michelle Obama have book deals 41 min tomin cali 13
News Trump to shift biofuel blending burden off U.S.... 52 min Marcavage s Emission 1
News Donald Trump is probably about to score a ratin... 53 min Marcavage s Emission 3
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC