Northeast blizzard could dump up to 18 inches of snow on NYC

On Saturday, March 11, 2017, meteorologists at the National Weather Service forecasted a blizzard watch for coastal reg... A former White House spokesman during the Obama administration says he believes there's more that will come to light regarding ties between Russia and aides to President Donald Trump. A former White House spokesman during the Obama administration says he believes there's more that will come to light regarding ties between Russia and aides to President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.