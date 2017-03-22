North Korea blasts Trump for being too much like Obama 0:0
There are 7 comments on the New York Post story from 10 hrs ago, titled North Korea blasts Trump for being too much like Obama 0:0. In it, New York Post reports that:
North Korea has a criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump he probably wasn't expecting: He's too much like Barack Obama. North Korea's state media, which regularly vilified Obama in the strongest terms, had been slow to do the same with the Trump administration, possibly so that officials in Pyongyang could figure out what direction Trump will likely take and what new policies he may pursue.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,746
Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
That's the last straw! Kim Jong Un needs to be taken to the woodshed!
#2 8 hrs ago
But on the positive side the Glorious Leader (the North Korean) doesn't let skin color affect his judgements about individuals.
Although now that I think about it, of course, orange is a color. Drat. There went the whole concept of my post.
#3 7 hrs ago
The disinformation of Communists imposing starvation on their own people criticizing Obama had more to do with Obama not continuing the donation of high technology American secrets to the North Koreans, as the Clintons did in the 90s. Obama's focus was more to following up on the Clinton secrets finding their way to Iran, which he viewed as a bigger threat to Israel, than a distant country. Kim Jung Il and now his son both have a history of forming their solid opposition to the United States by watching American Hollywood movies, which have been in the business of indoctrinating people around the world with Communist drivel for fifty years. Just as the Clinton missile technology went from Kim Jung Il to Pakistan to Iran and Iraq, the Democrat Communist ideas about physically attacking the United States went from Hollywood to Kim Jung Il to Pakistan to bin Laden, even as the Clintons supported bin Laden in the Balkans. Now, Kim Jung Un will likely take the Hollywood Democrat Communist slanders and libel to arrange more insidious attacks on Western civilization. The terror concepts hatched in the Hollywood Democrat Communist director's minds is the primary teaching tool used to support and inflame their co-conspirators... radical Islam, radical atheist anarchy and Democrat funded rioters and race war proponents.
#4 4 hrs ago
Beyond reprehensible to compare Obama to this part-time so-called president.
Nuke 'em.
#5 2 hrs ago
Trump hasn't had the time yet to discover the extent of Obama's Crimes Against Peace and Crimes Against Humanity on the International scene. The collusion between the Democrats and the national press/media continues, as they don't cover the stories of millions starving to death directly and suddenly from Obama's meddling, nor the massive European immigration threats because of those same meddlings.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,436
#6 1 hr ago
Completely agree.
How dare he insult Trump like that.....
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,436
#7 1 hr ago
Yeah!
If that doesn't work, maybe we can draw a red line and lead from behind.
