New York US attorney gets personal wi...

New York US attorney gets personal with new Twitter account

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, United States District Attorney Preet Bharara announces charges in New York, against Navnoor Kang, a former portfolio manager at the New York State Common Retirement Fund, and two broker-dealers, Deborah Kelley and Gregg Schonhorn, for participating in a "pay-for-play" scheme. Bharara launched a new personal Twitter feed, and one of his first posts was a reference to decade-old "political interference" at the Department of Justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 7 min positronium 414,202
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min NotSoDivineMsM 238,412
News President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap... 18 min TRUMP has DEMENTIA 258
News House Republicans unveil bill to repeal Obamacare 22 min kuda 12
News Trump's Bizarre Tweets Muddy The Waters Over Th... 26 min TRUMP has DEMENTIA 34
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 33 min Julia 1,503,036
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 56 min Faith Michigan 6,573
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC