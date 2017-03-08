New York US attorney gets personal with new Twitter account

In this Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, United States District Attorney Preet Bharara announces charges in New York, against Navnoor Kang, a former portfolio manager at the New York State Common Retirement Fund, and two broker-dealers, Deborah Kelley and Gregg Schonhorn, for participating in a "pay-for-play" scheme. Bharara launched a new personal Twitter feed, and one of his first posts was a reference to decade-old "political interference" at the Department of Justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.