New travel ban signed; Iraq not included this time
By ALICIA A. CALDWELL and JILL COLVIN Associated Press WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Monday signed a reworked version of his controversial travel ban Monday, aiming to withstand court challenges while still barring new visas for citizens from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shutting down America's refugee program. The revised travel order leaves Iraq off the list of banned countries but still affects would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|7 min
|Ms Sassy
|413,939
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|Teaman
|1,502,378
|Trump's Bizarre Tweets Muddy The Waters Over Th...
|36 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|19
|Under Trump, Cincinnati immigrant families prep...
|46 min
|spytheweb
|2
|That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte...
|54 min
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|58 min
|PoliciaFederal
|192
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|3somerdating
|63,465
