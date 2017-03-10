There are on the KRON 4 story from 9 hrs ago, titled Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised travel ban. In it, KRON 4 reports that:

The judge who halted President Donald Trump's revised travel ban is the only Native Hawaiian serving on the federal bench. U.S. District Judge Derrick Kahala Watson, who was nominated by former President Barack Obama in 2012 and confirmed by the Senate with a 94-0 vote, is the fourth Native Hawaiian federal judge in U.S. history.

