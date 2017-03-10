Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised travel ban
There are 17 comments on the KRON 4 story from 9 hrs ago, titled Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised travel ban.
The judge who halted President Donald Trump's revised travel ban is the only Native Hawaiian serving on the federal bench. U.S. District Judge Derrick Kahala Watson, who was nominated by former President Barack Obama in 2012 and confirmed by the Senate with a 94-0 vote, is the fourth Native Hawaiian federal judge in U.S. history.
#1 5 hrs ago
His is a criminal act and a violation of his oath of office. He should be impeached. It is absurd to think a Judge has the authority to say a Law is not properly applied if they don't even address that Law in their ruling. It is also absurd to rule that he can supersede the Executive authority to alter, impede, or cease immigration policy at any time for any reason, as defined clearly and specifically by Statute. This overreach of Judicial status and authority is not only an insult to the President and all future Presidents; it is an insult to the Congress of the United States, which creates and defines the jurisdiction and extent of the now abused Judicial focus and authority. This man should be thrown off the bench.
#2 4 hrs ago
Trump needs to learn the law, then maybe he can write an executive order that is legal. That's what you get when you elect an amateur.
#3 4 hrs ago
It's a result of the separation of powers. The judge stated in his opinion to stay the executive order that the plaintiffs' allegations against the government has a great chance of success.
The executive order is a Muslim Ban for one and violates the guarantee in the US Constitution's establishment clause of the first amendment among other laws prohibiting discrimination
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
498
Location hidden
#4 2 hrs ago
The law is clear, liberals reading the law are not. This is just more blockage to the Trump Presidency from Soros communist and their whining snowflakes.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
498
Location hidden
#5 2 hrs ago
It can not be considered a Muslim ban unless it covers ALL Muslim countries which it does not. Why did your liberal presidents FDR and Clinton do the same if it was illegal?
#6 2 hrs ago
If the Democrats keep up this game President Trump can do a Lincoln and simply ignore them.
Since: Oct 14
1,211
Location hidden
#7 1 hr ago
That darn Soros must be one rich SOB to have so many people on his payroll. I'd venture to guess that he's richer than good old Donald himself. Probably hasn't had to file for bankruptcy as many times as Trump has either.
Yup, communism seems to pay better than what a Mexican working at Mar-A-Lago makes on his H1B Visa! Probably better than those sweat shop employees making Trump Ties!
#8 1 hr ago
The only reason Soros hasn't awakened in a Russian prison is that he's older than dirt.
#9 1 hr ago
obama an amateur
Since: Mar 09
11,078
The Left Coast
#10 1 hr ago
The judge is a true Resistance Fighter and will be rewarded. With enough Obama loyalists like him we can eliminate the Executive and Legislative branches.
#11 53 min ago
Trump is his own worst enemy. If he was really serious about his concerns over terrorism, he would have never stated early on in his campaign that he wanted to "ban" all Muslims.
Trump used this kind of rhetoric to create a groundswell of populist support. But this kind of thought process does not work in the circles of a well educated legal system.
If Trump has concerns about anyone entering the United States, he should consider a different way of vetting those who wish to enter. Maybe increase the paperwork and fees for visas for starters?
Trump's tactics are overbearing and don't do what he hopes. Kind of like going after a housefly with dynamite. He ends up destroying the fly and everything else he cares about.
“Michigan is”
Since: Jun 16
6,464
The Center of the Universe
#12 51 min ago
"Native Hawaiian"? WTF does that mean? Another whiny little special interest making demands for "reparations" because the British or Americans taught them how to walk upright and quit eating with their fingers?
"Native Hawaiians" are not real Americans. They should be deported or put in camps somewhere.
“Michigan is”
Since: Jun 16
6,464
The Center of the Universe
#13 49 min ago
The pineapple is not native to Hawaii. It is indigenous to South America. Also, Hawaii is not a real State. Most of us regard it in the same way we regard like Puerto Rico or Guam....Just some bullsht island we ended up with after a war.
“Michigan is”
Since: Jun 16
6,464
The Center of the Universe
#14 48 min ago
Didn't Obama buy a fake Hawaiian driver's license or something to obscure the fact that he was born in Indonesia?
#15 38 min ago
Even our renegade Judiciary knows there are limits to their reach.
The Legislature can limit the power of the courts or even eliminate them.
The Executive can ignore them if they go too far and they know it.
#16 18 min ago
Trump used the words Muslim Ban. So he set the tone. And he isn't banning those countries where he clearly has business ties.
So it isn't just about religion, there is a part that greed plays.
No matter what, because of the vitriol that Trump spews, his policies will not be well received by those who did not vote for him.
Trump's compass is his wallet. When his followers are not any better off in 4 years, maybe they will realize they were played and look for a party that actually cares about them.
It's gonna be a long 4 years on an empty stomach.
Since: Oct 14
1,211
Location hidden
#17 5 min ago
Is this vitriol from the self proclaimed "Native American"? WTF does that mean?
Must be just another whiny little special interest who wants her Trump Phone!
