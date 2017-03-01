Nation-Now 50 mins ago 5:58 p.m.FBI chief asked Justice to refute Trump wiretap claim

FBI Director James Comey this weekend sought a public rebuke from the Justice Department of President Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama ordered the surveillance of Trump's phones prior to the election, a U.S. official confirmed Sunday to USA TODAY. FBI Director James Comey waits for the start of a meeting with Attorney General Jeff Session and the heads of federal law enforcement components at the Department of Justice February 9, 2017 in Washington, DC.

