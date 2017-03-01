Nation-Now 50 mins ago 5:58 p.m.FBI chief asked Justice to refute Trump wiretap claim
FBI Director James Comey this weekend sought a public rebuke from the Justice Department of President Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama ordered the surveillance of Trump's phones prior to the election, a U.S. official confirmed Sunday to USA TODAY. FBI Director James Comey waits for the start of a meeting with Attorney General Jeff Session and the heads of federal law enforcement components at the Department of Justice February 9, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Injudgement
|1,502,110
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|10 min
|Rickster--
|413,800
|Former DNI James Clapper says Trump claim of wi...
|12 min
|PoliciaFederal
|37
|Trump's wiretap tweets "earth-shattering": Graham
|13 min
|GOP_Cockroaches
|56
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|17 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|149
|Trump's Bizarre Tweets Muddy The Waters Over Th...
|30 min
|DELUSIONAL TRUMP
|8
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|46 min
|MANCHILD TRUMP
|6,525
