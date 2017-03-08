More
A federal judge in Seattle who issued the order halting nationwide implementation of President Donald Trump's initial travel ban says he won't immediately rule on whether his restraining order applies to the new... A federal judge in Seattle who issued the order halting nationwide implementation of President Donald Trump's initial travel ban says he won't immediately rule on whether his restraining order applies to the new travel ban due to procedural reasons. A California man has pleaded guilty to stabbing the U.S. airman who weeks earlier was hailed as a hero for helping thwart a terror attack aboard a French train.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,504,363
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|7 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|414,828
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|8 min
|just wondering
|367
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|16 min
|True Judment
|6,614
|Obama's Secret "Refugee Racket" Has Been Expose...
|21 min
|Texxy
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|24 min
|District 1
|238,612
|RPT-Native American groups take oil pipeline pr...
|29 min
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|4
