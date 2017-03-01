More blasts at Obama
The White House demanded on Sunday that Congress investigate whether former President Barack Obama abused his executive powers in connection with the 2016 presidential election. President Donald Trump levelled that claim on Saturday when he accused his predecessor of tapping telephones at Trump Tower.
