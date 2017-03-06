More \232a
House Republicans on March 6, released their long-awaited plan for unraveling former President Barack Obama's health care law, a... The nation's passionate debate about the role of government in providing health care for citizens and paying the costs is unlikely to be settled by the legislation House Republicans have unveiled. The nation's passionate debate about the role of government in providing health care for citizens and paying the costs is unlikely to be settled by the legislation House Republicans have unveiled.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|WilsonJ
|238,393
|Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al...
|5 min
|gwww
|9
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|8 min
|Wilson
|414,163
|Trump's Bizarre Tweets Muddy The Waters Over Th...
|13 min
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|28
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|42 min
|Obama spies
|1,502,836
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|1 hr
|Sherlock Holmes
|235
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Make America great
|63,476
