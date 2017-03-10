More
It is the Republican proposed changes to Medicaid, which has become the largest source of federal revenue for stat... . FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2017 file photo, Michael Boone poses for a portrait in his Gary Ind., home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Henry
|1,506,164
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 min
|copout
|6,824
|Forty-six US attorneys hired by Barack Obama ar...
|6 min
|huntcoyotes
|99
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|11 min
|Texxy
|201
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|14 min
|Texxy
|1
|Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear...
|20 min
|Texxy
|22
|Trump To Do Uturn On Obama Era 'Climate Change'...
|32 min
|Texxy
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Justice Dale
|238,944
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC