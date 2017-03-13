Man sentenced for posting online thre...

Man sentenced for posting online threat against Obama

9 hrs ago

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to posting on an FBI website that he planned to kill the president of the United States. The U.S. Attorney's office says Andrew O'Keefe, of Mansfield, will be under supervised release for five years after being sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston.

