Man charged as run-over medic is mour...

Man charged as run-over medic is mourned as job's matriarch

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

As the legal fight over Trump's travel ban moves into the appeals courts, a key question will be: How broad are the president's immigration powers. Former Texas Republican Rep. Steve Stockman, who invited rocker Ted Nugent to President Barack Obama's 2013 State of the Union address, is accused of spending money meant for charity on himself and his campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min JRB 239,057
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 16 min USAsince1680 1,507,079
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 23 min copout 1,023
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 26 min copout 7,149
News Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s... 37 min huntcoyotes 37
News Secret Service took 16 minutes to apprehend Whi... 47 min Newt G s Next Rel... 1
News Worries about American race relationship hit ne... 55 min Texxy 12
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,649,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC