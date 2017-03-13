Man charged as run-over medic is mourned as job's matriarch
As the legal fight over Trump's travel ban moves into the appeals courts, a key question will be: How broad are the president's immigration powers. Former Texas Republican Rep. Steve Stockman, who invited rocker Ted Nugent to President Barack Obama's 2013 State of the Union address, is accused of spending money meant for charity on himself and his campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|JRB
|239,057
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|16 min
|USAsince1680
|1,507,079
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|23 min
|copout
|1,023
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|26 min
|copout
|7,149
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|37 min
|huntcoyotes
|37
|Secret Service took 16 minutes to apprehend Whi...
|47 min
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|Worries about American race relationship hit ne...
|55 min
|Texxy
|12
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC