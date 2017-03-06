Kremlin: Trumpa s wiretap claim purely a a oedomestic issuea

Claims by President Donald Trump that his phones were wiretapped by his predecessor, Barack Obama, during the 2016 election campaign are a purely domestic matter for the United States, the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday. The claim came amid revelations about contacts between Trump aides and Russia's ambassador to the U.S., both during and after an election that U.S. intelligence agencies alleged Russia had meddled in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.