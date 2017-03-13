Key questions behind Trump GCHQ claims
British intelligence officials have denied an allegation that Barack Obama used GCHQ to spy on Donald Trump during last year's presidential election. Working alongside MI5 and MI6 with a focus on defending the country against cyber threats, the nature of its activities are usually classified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 min
|Dalai Lama
|934
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|1 min
|spocko
|6
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Henry
|1,506,896
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|15 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|127
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|16 min
|Dee Dee dee
|482
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|25 min
|JRB
|238,998
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|30 min
|jonjedi
|7,042
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC