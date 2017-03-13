Key questions behind Trump GCHQ claims

Key questions behind Trump GCHQ claims

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

British intelligence officials have denied an allegation that Barack Obama used GCHQ to spy on Donald Trump during last year's presidential election. Working alongside MI5 and MI6 with a focus on defending the country against cyber threats, the nature of its activities are usually classified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 1 min Dalai Lama 934
News Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s... 1 min spocko 6
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Henry 1,506,896
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... 15 min Lawrence Wolf 127
News President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap... 16 min Dee Dee dee 482
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 25 min JRB 238,998
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 30 min jonjedi 7,042
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,533 • Total comments across all topics: 279,619,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC