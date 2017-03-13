Key members of Trump's circle under scrutiny for Russia ties
President Donald Trump's administration remains under scrutiny over potential ties between his associates and Russia in the run-up to the presidential election. Trump has denied knowing that any of his staff had communications with Russian officials during the campaign.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forty-six US attorneys hired by Barack Obama ar...
|3 min
|huntcoyotes
|105
|Justice department wants more time over Donald ...
|6 min
|Mikey
|28
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Obama Muslim
|1,506,060
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|36 min
|spud
|146
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|39 min
|jonjedi
|732
|Feminism: Hatred as 'Social Justice'
|43 min
|Texxy
|1
|Government has many ways to surveil people, Whi...
|44 min
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|23
