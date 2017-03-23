Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia

Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

Kendrick Lamar slammed President Donald Trump in a new song, "The Heart Part 4," calling out the administration on Russia and criticizing the Electoral College system, which led to Trump's 2016 win. "Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel, punk / Tell 'em that God comin' / And Russia need a replay button, y'all up to somethin'" he raps, referencing the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia.

