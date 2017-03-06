Justice Department backs off request ...

Justice Department backs off request to halt 'bathroom bill'

Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The Trump administration is taking steps to drop the federal government's legal fight against North Carolina's "bathroom bill." The Justice Department wrote in a motion last week that it needs time to rethink its 2016 request to halt North Carolina's requirement that transgender people use restrooms in many public buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates.

