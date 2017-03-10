Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign...

There are 5 comments on the Daily Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionaire suing US.

President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law are renting a house from a foreign billionaire who is fighting the U.S. government over a proposed mine in Minnesota. The Wall Street Journal reports that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are renting a $5.5 million house in Washington's Kalorama neighborhood from Andronico Luksic.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,049

The Left Coast

#2 11 hrs ago
OMG did you see what she was wearing when she rented the house.
Gooooogle AZ

Phoenix, AZ

#3 11 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
OMG did you see what she was wearing when she rented the house.
the link is real the news is fake! Wall St. is/are the same!! here about news
do U order somethings from Trump out the Box? ;-0
SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,355

MILKY WAY

#4 9 hrs ago
This is fake nes...
Half the blue states are also suing the US!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

397

Location hidden
#5 5 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
This is fake nes...
Half the blue states are also suing the US!
Several of the government agencies are renting space from the Chinese. Obama's favorite people after Russia and Iran.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

397

Location hidden
#6 13 min ago
RustyS wrote:
OMG did you see what she was wearing when she rented the house.
Despite the liberal children's boycott of Ivanka's line of clothing she is enjoying record breaking sales. Once again showing the left is of no importance and with little leverage to influence anything but overpriced coffee.
