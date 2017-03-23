Fox News anchor Chris Wallace pressed White House chief of staff Reince Priebus on Sunday over President Donald Trump's baseless claim that President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign. In an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Wallace asked Priebus whether Trump accepted the conclusion from law enforcement and intelligence officials that there was no evidence to support Trump's accusation.

