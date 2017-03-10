Iraqi leader: Trump to accelerate sup...

Iraqi leader: Trump to accelerate support

10 hrs ago

Emerging from his first meeting with President Donald Trump, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Monday he was assured the U.S. will accelerate its support for his country's struggle against the Islamic State group. "I think they are prepared to do more" than the administration of President Barack Obama, he said.

