Illinois House votes against making O...

Illinois House votes against making Obama birthday a holiday

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Barack Obama's name is revered in his home state. But the Illinois House has rejected making his birthday a state holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... 2 min Mikey 49
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min USAsince1680 1,507,476
News Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you... 19 min CodeTalker 6
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 21 min flack 7,316
News The Democrats' immigration problem 56 min tomin cali 8
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Coffee Party 239,198
News Trump tries to move past controversies, says he... 1 hr DTs 2
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,139 • Total comments across all topics: 279,733,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC