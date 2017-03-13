House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. leaves a news conference following a...
Barack Obama Discussions
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|District 1
|238,963
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|7 min
|Mandy
|6,958
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,506,659
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|11 min
|Faith Michigan
|209
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|16 min
|Faith Michigan
|878
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|17 min
|Faith Michigan
|459
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|17 min
|Retribution
|112
