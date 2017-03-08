House panels to launch fight in Congr...

House panels to launch fight in Congress over Obamacare replacement

11 hrs ago Read more: WTAX-AM Springfield

A potentially lengthy U.S. legislative fight over replacement of the Obamacare health law gets underway on Wednesday as two House of Representatives committees begin negotiating over changes to a Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump. Both Democrats and Republicans are expected to try to reshape legislation that dismantles key provisions of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, Democratic former President Barack Obama's signature domestic policy achievement.

