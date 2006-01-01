House panel asks White House for any ...

House panel asks White House for any evidence Donald Trump's phones were tapped

There are 6 comments on the GlobalNews story from 16 hrs ago, titled House panel asks White House for any evidence Donald Trump's phones were tapped. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

The House intelligence committee asked the executive branch to provide by Monday any evidence to support President Donald Trump 's claim that his phones were tapped at Trump Tower during the election, a senior congressional aide said Saturday. The request was made in a letter sent by committee chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and the panel's ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., according to the aide, who wasn't authorized to discuss the request by name and requested anonymity.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 9 hrs ago
A very reasonable question! It's time that Trump learn not to cry wolf. That's what everyone means about what is or isn't acting presidential. Don't expect people to go on being apologists for that crud.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
kuda

Edison, NJ

#3 6 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
A very reasonable question! It's time that Trump learn not to cry wolf. That's what everyone means about what is or isn't acting presidential. Don't expect people to go on being apologists for that crud.
That's actually what Trump's apologists like most about him -- his disingenuous blathering, unfounded accusations ("lock her up")-- because they're anarchists, and he panders to them to get their personal admiration and support. As his behavior has become increasingly erratic, divisive and generally unpresidential, they've cheered him on. They'll continue not only be his apologists, but also to mimic his uncouth demeanor and crude antics. Birds of a feather, they and Trump all feed off one other.

Most importantly, this is Trump's side show (including "crying wolf"), which serves to distract public attention and redirect it from the multitude of pattern of political corruption associated with his campaign, election and conduct in office.

I believe that the normal, and some not so normal, Republicans will stop apologizing for Trump when they determine that he's no longer a "useful" idiot, but a hinderance to their own and their Party's political agenda -- the same being true regarding Putin and the Russians. We're already seeing them starting to bale, both here and abroad.

Judged:

4

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 5 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
A very reasonable question! It's time that Trump learn not to cry wolf. That's what everyone means about what is or isn't acting presidential. Don't expect people to go on being apologists for that crud.
This so-called president is the one who said he had "proof" after another late night alt-right internet binge.

Why would he be withholding this "proof" while demanding an investigation?

It's all obfuscation while he's -very- busy dismantling the Republic through deregulation and his refusal to fill functionary position in all departments.

Disgusting.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
kuda

Edison, NJ

#5 5 hrs ago
How many months will lapse before Trump gets impeached or convicted for felonies?
1) 01 - 06
2) 07 - 12
3) 13 - 18
4) 19 - 24
5) More than 24

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#7 3 hrs ago
It has been well established, that agents of corruption inside various intelligence agencies, at the request of Obama, hacked into various lines of communication between Trump team members and many others, domestic and international. The illegal leaks of their actual conversations given to the press and fake news media proves this. Democrats shy from asking for any "proof" of their fake claims of collusion between Trump and the Russians. They deserve any and all exposures of their own collusion and fake news.

Judged:

4

4

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,425

Location hidden
#9 2 min ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
It has been well established, that agents of corruption inside various intelligence agencies, at the request of Obama, hacked into various lines of communication between Trump team members and many others, domestic and international. The illegal leaks of their actual conversations given to the press and fake news media proves this. Democrats shy from asking for any "proof" of their fake claims of collusion between Trump and the Russians. They deserve any and all exposures of their own collusion and fake news.
From which molar are you hearing about those "agents of corruption"?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min NotSoDivineMsM 1,504,836
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min Justice Dale 238,677
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 14 min True Judment 6,626
News President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap... 33 min Just Think 388
News Obama's Secret "Refugee Racket" Has Been Expose... 58 min HOLLA ISABELLA 8
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 1 hr Faith Michigan 53
News Forty-six US attorneys hired by Barack Obama ar... 1 hr RoxLo 67
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,974 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC