House panel asks White House for any evidence Donald Trump's phones were tapped

The House intelligence committee asked the executive branch to provide by Monday any evidence to support President Donald Trump 's claim that his phones were tapped at Trump Tower during the election, a senior congressional aide said Saturday. The request was made in a letter sent by committee chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and the panel's ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., according to the aide, who wasn't authorized to discuss the request by name and requested anonymity.

