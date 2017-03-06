House GOP releases bill replacing Oba...

House GOP releases bill replacing Obama health care overhaul

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

House Republicans on Monday released their long-awaited plan for unraveling former President Barack Obama's health care law, a package that would scale back the government's role in health care and likely leave more Americans uninsured. House committees planned to begin voting on the 123-page legislation Wednesday, launching what could be the year's defining battle in Congress and capping a seven-year Republican effort to repeal the 2010 law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 3 min positronium 413,976
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min RoxLo 1,502,504
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 12 min Only New Resident 24,194
News President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap... 17 min Dee Dee Dee 206
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 20 min Rogue Scholar 05 238,307
News Vice President Mike Pence pauses while speaking... 25 min spocko 62
News Former DNI James Clapper says Trump claim of wi... 26 min Retribution 58
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,264 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC