House GOP health bill would cut basic...

House GOP health bill would cut basic women's healthcare services

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Women seeking abortions and some basic health services, including prenatal care, contraception and cancer screenings, would face restrictions and struggle to pay for some of that medical care under the House Republicans' proposed bill. The legislation, which would replace much of former President Barack Obama's health law, was approved by two House committees on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,504,363
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 6 min Chicagoan by Birth 414,828
News President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap... 7 min just wondering 367
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 16 min True Judment 6,614
News Obama's Secret "Refugee Racket" Has Been Expose... 20 min Texxy 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 24 min District 1 238,612
News RPT-Native American groups take oil pipeline pr... 29 min Rev Don Wildmoan 4
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,470,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC