House committee wants evidence for Trump's wiretap claim
President Donald Trump, back center, meets, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin, second from left, with his wife Merle Bari, left clockwise, Trump, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and his wife Hilary Geary, right, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his fiancee Scottish actress Louise Linton, together with other members of his cabinet and the White House staff, Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Moe
|238,696
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,504,924
|Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al...
|4 min
|The Feds Are Coming
|99
|COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev...
|6 min
|STEPIN IN
|28
|That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte...
|18 min
|SNAFUBARIFIC II
|3
|US attorney Bharara says he was fired after not...
|21 min
|Mike
|9
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|27 min
|Fit2Serve
|55
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC