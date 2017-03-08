Hospitals worry about caring for newl...

Hospitals worry about caring for newly uninsured in GOP plan

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Under the... . In this Thursday, March 9, 2017, photo, Dr. Michael Russum, left, checks patient Ruby Giron in Denver Health Medical Center's primary care clinic located in a low-income neighborhood in southwest Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Assad blasts U.S. forces as 'invaders,' but has... 3 min Mitt s Airtight D... 4
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min POTUS 1,505,018
News Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on... 13 min Mitt s Airtight D... 1
News Top prosecutor Bharara remains in office after ... 38 min Ms Sassy 7
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 39 min Faith 79
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 40 min Jacques Ottawa 238,711
News Tom DeLay: Trump 'Absolutely Right' on Spying A... 54 min positronium 126
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,918 • Total comments across all topics: 279,506,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC