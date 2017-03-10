Higher premiums trigger decline in Arizona insurance signups
A doubling of individual health insurance premiums in Arizona for 2017 triggered a sharp decline in Affordable Care Act signups among people who don't qualify for tax credits that offset their costs, according to a new analysis. The review by University of Arizona health insurance expert Dr. Daniel Derksen of data released by the federal government last week shows a 23 percent decrease in enrollment by that group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|2 min
|copout
|1,138
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|12 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|7,273
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|16 min
|Earl
|1,507,306
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|35 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|239,171
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|54 min
|Into The Night
|63,541
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|55 min
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|100
|Federal surveys trim LGBT questions, alarming a...
|1 hr
|whocares
|12
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC