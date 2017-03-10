High court limits president's power t...

High court limits president's power to fill temporary posts

8 hrs ago

The Supreme Court on Tuesday limited the president's power to temporarily fill vacant government posts while nominations are tied up in partisan political fights. The 6-2 ruling said a former top lawyer at the National Labor Relations Board had served in violation of a federal law governing temporary appointments.

