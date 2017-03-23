Here's how you're told by the President you've been awarded...
On Saturday, President Donald Trump hosted 25 living recipients of the Medal of Honor at the White House in recognition of the rarely-celebrated Medal of Honor Day. But being awarded the the nation's highest military award doesn't happen often.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|Wilson Peeks In
|239,529
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Reality Check
|1,509,082
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|18 min
|Evil Obama nation
|10
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|26 min
|jonjedi
|272
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|51 min
|Chilli J
|7,468
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,568
|Ivanka Trump's DC neighbors irked by security, ...
|3 hr
|07 Mustang
|3
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC