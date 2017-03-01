Governors of Mexico write to support Seattle 'dreamer'

This undated file photo provided by the law firm Public Counsel shows Daniel Ramirez Medina, 23, who was was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child but was protected from deportation by President Barack Obama's administration. A federal magistrate in Seattle said Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 that he will not hold an immediate hearing on whether to release Ramirez, who was arrested by immigration agents despite his participation in federal program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.