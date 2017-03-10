Government: More than 12M people sign...

Government: More than 12M people signed up for Obamacare

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The government says more than 12 million people have signed up for coverage this year under former President Barack Obama's health care law, even as the Republican-led Congress debates its repeal. The official national figure of 12.2 million does not include an additional 765,000 people signed up under an option in the Obama-era law called the Basic Health Plan, which is used by two states, New York and Minnesota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap... 4 min Spartacus the cra... 440
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 5 min Texxy 204
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 21 min Incognito4Ever 1,506,532
News Assad blasts U.S. forces as 'invaders,' but has... 21 min Retribution 53
News Worries about American race relationship hit ne... 24 min Texxy 6
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 31 min District 1 238,950
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 46 min Tm Cln 6,947
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,835 • Total comments across all topics: 279,592,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC