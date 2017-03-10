Government: More than 12M people signed up for Obamacare
The government says more than 12 million people have signed up for coverage this year under former President Barack Obama's health care law, even as the Republican-led Congress debates its repeal. The official national figure of 12.2 million does not include an additional 765,000 people signed up under an option in the Obama-era law called the Basic Health Plan, which is used by two states, New York and Minnesota.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|4 min
|Spartacus the cra...
|440
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|5 min
|Texxy
|204
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|21 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,506,532
|Assad blasts U.S. forces as 'invaders,' but has...
|21 min
|Retribution
|53
|Worries about American race relationship hit ne...
|24 min
|Texxy
|6
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|31 min
|District 1
|238,950
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|46 min
|Tm Cln
|6,947
