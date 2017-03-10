GOP plan less generous than Obamacare for older Americans
Republicans hate "Obamacare," so House GOP leaders freak out whenever their health care bill is compared to President Barack Obama's law. But one reason some conservatives are branding the bill "Obamacare Lite" comes down to the tax credits to help consumers buy insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forty-six US attorneys hired by Barack Obama ar...
|4 min
|CodeTalker
|13
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Earl
|1,504,306
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|17 min
|Phil Shifley
|683
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|27 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|414,820
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|41 min
|True Judment
|6,608
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|1 hr
|Whoop thar you go
|364
|Tom DeLay: Trump 'Absolutely Right' on Spying A...
|3 hr
|Ms Sassy
|62
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC