GOP lawmaker: Obamacare replacement 'not in a form that I approve of'
California Rep. Darrell Issa faced an often critical crowd at his town hall meeting Saturday over his position on repealing the Affordable Care Act. The California Republican declined to say how he'd vote on the Republican plan to repeal the law, unveiled earlier this week, but acknowledged that the plan needs fixing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Moe
|238,696
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,504,924
|Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al...
|4 min
|The Feds Are Coming
|99
|COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev...
|6 min
|STEPIN IN
|28
|That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte...
|19 min
|SNAFUBARIFIC II
|3
|US attorney Bharara says he was fired after not...
|21 min
|Mike
|9
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|27 min
|Fit2Serve
|55
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC