GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort in Kansas
Legislators and advocates in Kansas pushing to expand the state's health coverage for the poor to thousands of adults are buoyed by the failure of Republicans in Washington to repeal former President Barack Obama's signature health care law. The GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature already was more receptive this year to expanding the state's Medicaid program, thanks to elections last year that put more moderates and liberals in office.
