GOP failure in Congress boosts Medica...

GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort in Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Legislators and advocates in Kansas pushing to expand the state's health coverage for the poor to thousands of adults are buoyed by the failure of Republicans in Washington to repeal former President Barack Obama's signature health care law. The GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature already was more receptive this year to expanding the state's Medicaid program, thanks to elections last year that put more moderates and liberals in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min nanoanomaly 1,509,511
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 min Trump your President 7,604
News Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest... 1 hr BHM5267 2
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr JRB 239,522
News Trump takes aim at Obama's efforts to curb glob... 1 hr USAUSAUSA 6
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 7 hr Dalai Lama 1,288
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 8 hr jonjedi 74
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,875,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC