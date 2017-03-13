GOP congressman to Trump: Apologize for wiretap claim

As two US government officials told CNN that a classified Justice Department report to Congress fails to confirm President Donald Trump's claim of wiretapping by former President Barack Obama, a Republican congressman had one suggestion for Trump: Apologize. During an interview Friday night on CNN's "OutFront," Erin Burnett asked Republican Rep. Will Hurd whether Trump owed Obama an apology for the unproven allegation.

