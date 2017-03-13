GOP congressman to Trump: Apologize f...

GOP congressman to Trump: Apologize for wiretap claim

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

As two US government officials told CNN that a classified Justice Department report to Congress fails to confirm President Donald Trump's claim of wiretapping by former President Barack Obama, a Republican congressman had one suggestion for Trump: Apologize. During an interview Friday night on CNN's "OutFront," Erin Burnett asked Republican Rep. Will Hurd whether Trump owed Obama an apology for the unproven allegation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 10 min Trump your President 1,010
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 38 min Cheech the Conser... 1,507,060
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... 45 min ardith 138
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 58 min SOAP BOX HERO 239,046
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr copout 7,134
News EXCLUSIVE: RSC Chair Bill Flores Says Border Se... 1 hr Texxy 1
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 1 hr YouDidntBuildThat 213
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,283 • Total comments across all topics: 279,646,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC