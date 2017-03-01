George W. Bush returns to the politic...

George W. Bush returns to the political scene

There are 2 comments on the WEHT story from 16 hrs ago, titled George W. Bush returns to the political scene. In it, WEHT reports that:

Ex-presidents tend to recede from public view, particularly when they leave office -- as George W. Bush did -- with a Gallup approval rating hovering around 30%. But Bush is returning to the national stage this week in the role of an elder statesman.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,823

Location hidden
#1 17 hrs ago
bush is part of the reason for the massive illegal alien invasion,to the point of a staged border crossing near him while cameras were rolling.

dreamers need to be deported as it stands rewarding them will in the end reward their parents and all other family members so it all needs to end now with trump.

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,444

Las Vegas, NV

#2 13 hrs ago
Bush should be in prison. Anybody else notice that Bush does not go to Europe? They have arrest warrants waiting for him for kidnapping and torture.

