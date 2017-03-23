'Full Measure': FOIA new
The Freedom of Information Act , written 50 years ago, was supposed to make it easier for Americans to access public records . From his first days, former President Barack Obama spoke about transparency but in his final years, new facts show the administration spent an unprecedented amount of your tax money to keep public information out of the public hands.
