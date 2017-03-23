French president denounces rival's claims of dirty tricks
In this Feb. 22, 2017 file photo, French President Francois Hollande, left ,talks with Francois Fillon, the conservative candidate for the French presidential elections, during the annual dinner of the Representative Council of France's Jewish Associations in Paris. Hollande is vigorously denouncing suggestions by conservative presidential hopeful Fillon that Hollande has a "cabinet noir" to discredit political rivals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|3 min
|NixonCohnStoneDrumpf
|199
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|District 1
|239,361
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|15 min
|o see the light
|46
|Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you...
|19 min
|Retribution
|92
|Analysis: Trump the dealmaker struggles to seal...
|19 min
|jonjedi
|29
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|24 min
|mdbuilder
|1,508,462
|Trump delivers his news to newspaper reporters
|37 min
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC