'Fox & Friends' the morning show of choice for Donald Trump
There are 1 comment on the The Gazette story from 16 hrs ago, titled 'Fox & Friends' the morning show of choice for Donald Trump. In it, The Gazette reports that:
"Fox & Friends" has emerged as the morning television show of choice for President Donald Trump and his fans, although that may have backfired for Fox News Channel this week. Like many cable news shows in the Trump era, "Fox & Friends" has seen ratings jump, and not just in the White House.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Who can watch that Doocy guy for more than 5 minutes? I mean besides Trump.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|16 min
|Joy
|1,507,771
|Democrats slam White House 'gag order' to offic...
|29 min
|Christians In Na...
|1
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|33 min
|YouDidntBuildThat
|228
|Trump tries to move past controversies, says he...
|35 min
|Christians In Na...
|3
|Gowdy blasts Comey for not acknowledging leak p...
|36 min
|He Named Me Black...
|4
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|38 min
|JUST WONDERING
|239,222
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|42 min
|jonjedi
|101
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC