Former Russian lawmaker shot dead in Ukraine

The long-promised GOP health bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act is on the brink, short of votes just hours before Republican leaders plan to put it on the House floor. The long-promised GOP health bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act is on the brink, short of votes just hours before Republican leaders plan to put it on the House floor.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|3 min
|jonjedi
|1,238
|Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you...
|6 min
|Retribution
|33
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|6 min
|jonjedi
|127
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|WelbyMD
|239,250
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,507,957
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|11 min
|Mikey
|15
|The Democrats' immigration problem
|44 min
|Ice Man
|18
