Former Russian lawmaker shot dead in ...

Former Russian lawmaker shot dead in Ukraine

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The long-promised GOP health bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act is on the brink, short of votes just hours before Republican leaders plan to put it on the House floor. The long-promised GOP health bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act is on the brink, short of votes just hours before Republican leaders plan to put it on the House floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 3 min jonjedi 1,238
News Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you... 6 min Retribution 33
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... 6 min jonjedi 127
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min WelbyMD 239,250
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Incognito4Ever 1,507,957
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 11 min Mikey 15
News The Democrats' immigration problem 44 min Ice Man 18
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,760,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC