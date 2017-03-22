Former Russian lawmaker shot dead in Ukraine

The long-promised GOP health bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act is on the brink, short of votes just hours before Republican leaders plan to put it on the House floor. The long-promised GOP health bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act is on the brink, short of votes just hours before Republican leaders plan to put it on the House floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.