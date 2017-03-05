Former DNI James Clapper says Trump c...

Former DNI James Clapper says Trump claim of wiretap is false

There are 13 comments on the The Star Press story from 13 hrs ago, titled Former DNI James Clapper says Trump claim of wiretap is false. In it, The Star Press reports that:

Former DNI James Clapper says Trump claim of wiretap is false Trump's accusation of Obama wiretap at Trump Tower is disputed Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://usat.ly/2n2Vfp8 James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, says there was no court order to monitor Donald Trump's phones. WASHINGTON - Former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper said Sunday he would have known and that there were no wiretaps at Trump Tower or against Donald Trump or his campaign during his tenure.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Star Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,352

MILKY WAY

#1 7 hrs ago
More fake news from the alt-left propaganda machine.
Clapper is an admitted liar.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sandra

Deer Park, TX

#2 7 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
More fake news from the alt-left propaganda machine.
Clapper is an admitted liar.
One thing for certain....Clapper is lying or Trump is lying. Now, which is it?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,352

MILKY WAY

#3 7 hrs ago
Sandra wrote:
<quoted text>One thing for certain....Clapper is lying or Trump is lying. Now, which is it?
Easy.
Clapper has already admitted he lied to Congress.

On the other hand, if we choose to believe that Trump is lying we have to determine
Who authorized the recording of Flynn's private telephone conversations, and why?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#4 6 hrs ago
Clapper is playing Hillary Clinton type word games. The initial requested order, which was unusually denied by the FISA Court, apparently named Trump for surveillance. After rejection and in the final weeks of the Presidential campaign, Obama apparently made another request targeting Trump Tower and some of Trump's campaign workers and associates. Unless the FISA Court is compromised by Democrat Communist sleepers as are many of the Federal agencies, there should be a clear record of such requests. Clapper is lost in very old jingoistic rhetoric unfit for the Twenty-Fist Century. The modern world needs peace and cooperation between the world's super powers, not imaginary projections. Old leftovers like Clapper are now relying on the queer Democrat support because of their hatred of Russia's rebirth of Christian faith. Hillary for jail. Obama for Federal prison. Clapper for the crapper.

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#5 6 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
<quoted text>
Easy.
Clapper has already admitted he lied to Congress.

On the other hand, if we choose to believe that Trump is lying we have to determine
Who authorized the recording of Flynn's private telephone conversations, and why?
President Trump isn't lying.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#6 5 hrs ago
Obama's Police State
Mark Levin PROVES Trump Wiretapping Claims:Â‘The Evidence Is OverwhelmingÂ’#ObamaGate
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2eu-B5ZNPs

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#7 2 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
More fake news from the alt-left propaganda machine.
Clapper is an admitted liar.
Prove it.

Your so-called president is a liar, and you are a fool.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#8 2 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Obama's Police State
Mark Levin PROVES Trump Wiretapping Claims:Â‘The Evidence Is OverwhelmingÂ’#ObamaGate
ROTFLMMFAO!!

If a Frightwing radio nutjob is yelling about it on Faux "News" it MUST be true!!!

I pity your neighbors and fear greatly for their children.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,712

Location hidden
#9 1 hr ago
SirPrize wrote:
More fake news from the alt-left propaganda machine.
Clapper is an admitted liar.
Yeah, yeah...every bad story about Comrade tRump is 'fake news.'

You RWNJ's are so pitiful.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,138

Location hidden
#10 1 hr ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Obama's Police State
Mark Levin PROVES Trump Wiretapping Claims:Ã‚Â‘The Evidence Is OverwhelmingÃ‚Â’#ObamaGate
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v =q2eu-B5ZNPsXX
Yup, you're right.

Multiple federal agencies knew before the election that the Trump campaign was contacting nefarious individuals in Russia. There's no sense denying the truth that these people knew that Trump's people were breaking the law!

Let's the public executions begin
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#11 50 min ago
SirPrize wrote:
<quoted text>
Easy.
Clapper has already admitted he lied to Congress.

On the other hand, if we choose to believe that Trump is lying we have to determine
Who authorized the recording of Flynn's private telephone conversations, and why?
BREAKING: HIMES ADMITS TO TAPPING. "I know this will end up being sticky, but yes, I did the tapping"

https://mobile.twitter.com/jahimes/status/838...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,030

The Left Coast

#12 43 min ago
The liberals have it, the Russians hacked the elections and used Hillary to hack the Trump campaign and then she used Obama to do the wiretapping. It all makes perfect progressive sense.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#13 15 min ago
Looks like the obama admin sought a second wiretap with FISA court and got it.

While monitoring the Russians, they caught Flynn and others most likely discussing sensitive issues.

Film at 11
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,501,938
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 min Truth is might 24,174
News President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap... 9 min Horacio 131
News Trump's Bizarre Tweets Muddy The Waters Over Th... 10 min kuda 5
News Obama's intel chief denies wiretapping but Whit... 20 min Horacio 24
News Trump says Obama is helping to organize protest... 1 hr RushFan666 54
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 238,221
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,742 • Total comments across all topics: 279,347,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC