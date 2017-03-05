There are on the The Star Press story from 13 hrs ago, titled Former DNI James Clapper says Trump claim of wiretap is false. In it, The Star Press reports that:

Former DNI James Clapper says Trump claim of wiretap is false Trump's accusation of Obama wiretap at Trump Tower is disputed Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://usat.ly/2n2Vfp8 James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, says there was no court order to monitor Donald Trump's phones. WASHINGTON - Former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper said Sunday he would have known and that there were no wiretaps at Trump Tower or against Donald Trump or his campaign during his tenure.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Star Press.