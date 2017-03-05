Former DNI James Clapper says Trump claim of wiretap is false
Former DNI James Clapper says Trump claim of wiretap is false Trump's accusation of Obama wiretap at Trump Tower is disputed Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://usat.ly/2n2Vfp8 James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, says there was no court order to monitor Donald Trump's phones. WASHINGTON - Former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper said Sunday he would have known and that there were no wiretaps at Trump Tower or against Donald Trump or his campaign during his tenure.
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,352
MILKY WAY
#1 7 hrs ago
More fake news from the alt-left propaganda machine.
Clapper is an admitted liar.
#2 7 hrs ago
One thing for certain....Clapper is lying or Trump is lying. Now, which is it?
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,352
MILKY WAY
#3 7 hrs ago
Easy.
Clapper has already admitted he lied to Congress.
On the other hand, if we choose to believe that Trump is lying we have to determine
Who authorized the recording of Flynn's private telephone conversations, and why?
#4 6 hrs ago
Clapper is playing Hillary Clinton type word games. The initial requested order, which was unusually denied by the FISA Court, apparently named Trump for surveillance. After rejection and in the final weeks of the Presidential campaign, Obama apparently made another request targeting Trump Tower and some of Trump's campaign workers and associates. Unless the FISA Court is compromised by Democrat Communist sleepers as are many of the Federal agencies, there should be a clear record of such requests. Clapper is lost in very old jingoistic rhetoric unfit for the Twenty-Fist Century. The modern world needs peace and cooperation between the world's super powers, not imaginary projections. Old leftovers like Clapper are now relying on the queer Democrat support because of their hatred of Russia's rebirth of Christian faith. Hillary for jail. Obama for Federal prison. Clapper for the crapper.
#5 6 hrs ago
President Trump isn't lying.
#6 5 hrs ago
Obama's Police State
Mark Levin PROVES Trump Wiretapping Claims:Â‘The Evidence Is OverwhelmingÂ’#ObamaGate
#7 2 hrs ago
Prove it.
Your so-called president is a liar, and you are a fool.
#8 2 hrs ago
ROTFLMMFAO!!
If a Frightwing radio nutjob is yelling about it on Faux "News" it MUST be true!!!
I pity your neighbors and fear greatly for their children.
Since: Apr 09
20,712
Location hidden
#9 1 hr ago
Yeah, yeah...every bad story about Comrade tRump is 'fake news.'
You RWNJ's are so pitiful.
Since: Oct 14
1,138
Location hidden
#10 1 hr ago
Yup, you're right.
Multiple federal agencies knew before the election that the Trump campaign was contacting nefarious individuals in Russia. There's no sense denying the truth that these people knew that Trump's people were breaking the law!
Let's the public executions begin
#11 50 min ago
BREAKING: HIMES ADMITS TO TAPPING. "I know this will end up being sticky, but yes, I did the tapping"
https://mobile.twitter.com/jahimes/status/838...
Since: Mar 09
11,030
The Left Coast
#12 43 min ago
The liberals have it, the Russians hacked the elections and used Hillary to hack the Trump campaign and then she used Obama to do the wiretapping. It all makes perfect progressive sense.
#13 15 min ago
Looks like the obama admin sought a second wiretap with FISA court and got it.
While monitoring the Russians, they caught Flynn and others most likely discussing sensitive issues.
Film at 11
