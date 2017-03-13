For US attorneys spared in purge, a l...

For US attorneys spared in purge, a lame-duck period begins

Ousted in a purge of President Barack Obama appointees, U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly spent the weekend clearing out her office, receiving calls from well-wishers and making tearful farewells. Then, on Sunday night, she learned she would be staying.

Start the conversation,

