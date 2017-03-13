For many older Americans, costs rise under GOP health plan
Anna Holloway poses for a photo at her home in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Holloway, 60, who received tax subsidies to purchase health insurance on the federal exchange, said she's fearful the new GOP plan could price her out of the market for health insurance.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|21 min
|Dr Guru
|239,134
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|1 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|221
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,507,381
|Secret Service took 16 minutes to apprehend Whi...
|3 hr
|davy
|21
|No new evidence to support Trump's wiretap clai...
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|7,201
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|3 hr
|slick willie expl...
|91
