Finger-pointing on Hill as GOP assesses health bill loss
Congressional Republicans on Monday pointed fingers and assigned blame after their epic failure on health care and a weekend digesting the outcome. The divisions, coming on top of House Republicans' inability to deliver on a priority they all share - repealing and replacing "Obamacare" - raised serious questions about whether they will be able to achieve their other legislative goals for the year or even pass must-do spending legislation in time to avert a government shutdown at midnight April 28. The hard-right House Freedom Caucus, which withheld a bloc of votes from the White House-backed health care legislation, came in for most of the criticism from fellow lawmakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 min
|jonjediII
|7,647
|Trump takes aim at Obama's efforts to curb glob...
|1 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|19
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,509,611
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Jacques Ottawa
|239,533
|Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest...
|6 hr
|BHM5267
|2
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|12 hr
|Dalai Lama
|1,288
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|13 hr
|jonjedi
|74
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC