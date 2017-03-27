Finger-pointing on Hill as GOP assesses health bill loss

Congressional Republicans on Monday pointed fingers and assigned blame after their epic failure on health care and a weekend digesting the outcome. The divisions, coming on top of House Republicans' inability to deliver on a priority they all share - repealing and replacing "Obamacare" - raised serious questions about whether they will be able to achieve their other legislative goals for the year or even pass must-do spending legislation in time to avert a government shutdown at midnight April 28. The hard-right House Freedom Caucus, which withheld a bloc of votes from the White House-backed health care legislation, came in for most of the criticism from fellow lawmakers.

