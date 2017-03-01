Federal prosecutor to oversee Russia mess
Some Democrats worry the appointment of a Jeff Sessions subordinate to oversee an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election won't be a clean enough break from the embattled attorney general. Rod Rosenstein, who faces his confirmation hearing next week for the role of deputy attorney general, was appointed top federal prosecutor in Maryland by George W. Bush and remained in the post for the entire Obama administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Blue.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|No Surprize
|1,501,719
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|4 min
|katrina
|413,652
|Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh...
|13 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|26 min
|Prophet Atlantis
|63,454
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|27 min
|Faith
|6,487
|White House asks Congress to probe if Obama ord...
|28 min
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Nancy Pelosi on Latest Trump Storm: 'Deflector-...
|30 min
|Mikey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC