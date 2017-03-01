Federal prosecutor to oversee Russia ...

Federal prosecutor to oversee Russia mess

Read more: Capitol Hill Blue

Some Democrats worry the appointment of a Jeff Sessions subordinate to oversee an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election won't be a clean enough break from the embattled attorney general. Rod Rosenstein, who faces his confirmation hearing next week for the role of deputy attorney general, was appointed top federal prosecutor in Maryland by George W. Bush and remained in the post for the entire Obama administration.

